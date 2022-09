Tension Grows With William

The Duke of Cambridge “doesn’t know who [Harry] is anymore and the trust between them is strained,” a source exclusively told Us in June 2022, adding that the brothers’ relationship was “doomed” and “irreparable.” At the time, a separate insider added that Kate was the siblings’ best chance at achieving a reconciliation, telling Us, “She can sense that despite everything that has happened, William still feels the loss of Harry.”