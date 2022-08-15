Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Drama: Everything to Know

The Lawsuit

Harry filed for a judicial review regarding a Home Office decision about funding his personal security across the pond. “While his role within the Institution has changed, his profile as a member of the royal family has not. Nor has the threat to him and his family,” a statement read in January 2022, noting, “The goal for Prince Harry has been simple — to ensure the safety of himself and his family while in the U.K. so his children can know his country.” One month later, Harry’s lawyer claimed in court that the duke “does not feel safe” traveling to the U.K. with his children.