The Netflix Rumors

Reports surfaced on February 1 that Meghan was joining her bestie Jessica Mulroney on her new Netflix reality series, I Do Redo, but Ben Mulroney shut the rumors down. “@ctv_pr told you yesterday that your facts were inaccurate. You ran the story anyway. So I’ll say this as clearly as I can: Meghan Markle is not appearing nor was she ever set to appear on my wife’s show,” he wrote.

While other sites claimed that Netflix opted not to cover Harry and Meghan’s story on the popular royal drama The Crown, actor Jared Harris told Us that there were never plans to “go that far” into the monarch’s story.