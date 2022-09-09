Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Drama: Everything to Know

The Platinum Jubilee

In June 2022, the twosome returned for their first official appearance as a couple in the U.K. during the queen’s Platinum Jubilee. The duo didn’t join the royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the Trooping the Colour event, instead viewing the parade from the Major General’s Office nearby. When they attended the Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral later that week, Meghan and Harry didn’t sit with William and Kate.

“Senior members of the royal family were seated in the front row and non-senior members in the second row,” a source explained at the time, adding that the palace wanted “to keep them on opposite sides of [the] cathedral to avoid any unwanted attention.”

The Sussexes later skipped the “Platinum Party” concert, though other family members were in attendance.