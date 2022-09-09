Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Drama: Everything to Know

The Queen Meets Lili

When the Archewell cofounders were in the U.K. for the Platinum Jubilee, Us confirmed they introduced their daughter to the queen for the first time. Royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti later claimed that the meeting was likely kept brief amid concern for Elizabeth’s health. “She was working very hard to maintain her strength,” he told Us in June 2022. “I think it’s totally understandable that she was saving her energy as best she could for all the events that she wanted to be at if she possibly could.”