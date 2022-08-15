Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Drama: Everything to Know

Thomas Returns

Meghan’s dad spoke with GB News in April 2022 and alleged that he might be the only Markle at the queen’s Jubilee that summer. “I’m looking forward to it,” Thomas claimed. “I’m going to show my respect for the queen, and I’m going to make sure that the queen understands that my entire family respects the queen and the royals, and we admire them. … I really would like to meet Prince Charles and thank him for walking my daughter down the aisle. … I think we have a lot in common now.”

Thomas weighed in on Harry’s fight for security in the U.K. and slammed his decision to attend the “far more dangerous” Invictus Games. “I don’t understand half the things he says. … I think he’s an idiot,” he concluded. “To fly all the way over [there] and not bring the children? That’s ridiculous.”