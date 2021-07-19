Trademark Drama

While Harry and Meghan filed paperwork to trademark their personal foundation, Sussex Royal The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in December 2019, the palace announced they would not be allowed to use the term “Sussex Royal” after their decision to step back.

“Their non-profit organization, when it is announced this spring, will not be named Sussex Royal Foundation,” the palace said in a statement in February 2020. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use ‘Sussex Royal’ in any territory post spring 2020. Therefore, the trademark applications that were filed as protective measures, acting on advice from and following the same model for The Royal Foundation, have been removed.”

Harry and Meghan responded with a statement of their own, which read in part, “While there is not any jurisdiction by The Monarchy or Cabinet Office over the use of the word ‘Royal’ overseas, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use ‘Sussex Royal’ or any iteration of the word ‘Royal’ in any territory (either within the UK or otherwise) when the transition occurs Spring 2020.”