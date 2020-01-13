Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s Drama: Everything to Know

United Front

According to an insider, the queen was “furious” but “urging” the brothers “to put on a united front” as the situation continued to make headlines. “But right now, William and Harry refuse to make amends — they’re both being stubborn, especially Harry.”

The two princes, did, however, release a rare joint statement to deny The Times of London’s story that William’s “bullying attitude” led the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to step down on January 13: “Despite clear denials, a false story ran in a U.K. newspaper today speculating about the relationship between the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of Cambridge. For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful.”