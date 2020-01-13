Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s Drama: Everything to Know

Will’s Still Hurt

“William’s done everything in his power to help his brother over the years and feels totally let down by his ‘reckless’ and ‘selfish’ actions. The way he sees it, Harry’s thrown all the good advice he gave him back in his face,” an insider told Us. “When Harry was feeling low or had problems, William was always there for him, as was Kate. Kate’s incredibly hurt too. She acted as a mentor to Harry before Meghan came into the picture and hates seeing her husband so upset.”