Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan: A Timeline of Their Relationship

April 2019

The duke and duchess moved into Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, England, on April 3. “The trucks finished delivering the final furniture and home items on Monday, and [Wednesday] was their first night in the cottage,” a source told Us exclusively. “The cottage is much more private, and they wanted that for the arrival of the baby.”

The insider added: “Now everything is all set up and perfect. Harry and Meghan are very happy with how the cottage turned out. They are looking forward to really starting their lives together on their own.”