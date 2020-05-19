Royals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: A Timeline of Their Relationship By Us Weekly Staff May 19, 2020 Shutterstock (2) 60 59 / 60 April 2020 The couple and their son, Archie, video-chatted with the queen on her 94th birthday in April 2020. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News We Found Comfy, Casual Shorts on Amazon That Don’t Ride Up Finally — Face Masks You Won’t Hate Wearing Kristin Cavallari’s Former Best Friend Kelly Henderson Sets the Record Straight on Jay Cutler Affair Rumors More News