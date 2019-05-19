Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan: A Timeline of Their Relationship

August 2018

A source confirmed to Us exclusively that Harry and Meghan spent a long weekend at George and Amal Clooney’s lake house. “George and Amal were so happy to host Meghan and Harry,” the source explained, noting that the duke and duchess met the Clooneys’ twins during their visit. “Harry and George have a special bond and friendship.”

The duo also enjoyed a trip to the Castle of Mey in Caithness, Scotland, with Charles and Duchess Camilla during the summer. “Charles and Camilla care deeply for Harry and Meghan,” an insider told Us. “With all that has been going on with Meghan’s family, they wanted to get them out of the city and to the coast of Scotland.”