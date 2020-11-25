Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: A Timeline of Their Relationship

August 2020

Finding Freedom, a book written by royal reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand about Harry and Meghan, gave new insight into the early days of their romance. According to the book, which the duke and duchess denied being involved with, Harry dropped the L-word first within three months of their relationship, “but Meghan immediately replied, ‘I love you, too.’”

The authors also claim that the twosome were secretly engaged months before they announced their plans to wed in November 2017.