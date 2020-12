August 2020

News broke in August 2020 that Harry and Meghan quietly purchased a $14.65 million home in the Montecito enclave of Santa Barbara, California, that June from Russian businessman Sergey Grishin. “Montecito is only just over an hour’s drive from L.A., which is where a majority of their work is based, yet far enough away to escape the crowds, paparazzi and tourism in Hollywood,” a source told Us at the time.