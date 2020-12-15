Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: A Timeline of Their Relationship

December 2020

Ahead of the holidays, the couple announced that their Archewell Audio production company had partnered with Spotify to create entertaining and uplifting podcasts.

“What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction,” they said in a statement on December 15. “With the challenges of 2020, there has never been a more important time to do so, because when we hear each other, and hear each other’s stories, we are reminded of how interconnected we all are.”