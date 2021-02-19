February 2021

A spokesperson for the couple announced on Valentine’s Day that Meghan was pregnant with her and Harry’s second child after previously suffering a miscarriage. “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother,” the statement, which was shared alongside a black-and-white photo of the pair, said. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

After the news broke, a source told Us: “Harry and Meghan have always wanted a couple of kids — a little brother or sister for Archie, and they’re excitedly planning for the arrival of their bundle of joy. It’s a dream come true. … Meghan fell pregnant again toward the end of last year. The baby is due at the end of spring.”