February 2021

Buckingham Palace announced in February 2021 that Harry and Meghan had informed the queen that they will not be returning as working members of the royal family. The palace said in a statement, “The honorary military appointments and royal patronages held by the duke and duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty before being redistributed among working members of the royal family. While we are all saddened by their decision, the duke and duchess remain much-loved members of the family.”

The couple’s spokesperson, meanwhile, said in a statement, “As evidenced by their work over the past year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain committed to their duty and service to the U.K. and around the world and have offered their continued support to the organizations they have represented regardless of official role. We can all live a life of service. Service is universal.”