Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan: A Timeline of Their Relationship

January 2020

Harry and Meghan spent Christmas in Canada with their son, Archie, after confirming that they wouldn’t join the rest of the royal family at the queen’s estate for the holidays.

“The Duke of Sussex has been a frequent visitor to Canada over many years, and it was also home to The Duchess for seven years before she became a member of the Royal Family,” the couple’s spokesperson told Us in December 2019. “They are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son.”

The pair’s decision sparked reports that they were planning to move to Canada in 2020. At the time, the palace told the Daily Mail that they wouldn’t comment on “speculation,” but did not shut down the report.

Harry’s friend Tom Bradby fueled the speculation during an interview with Good Morning Britain.

“It’s no big secret in their friends that they have been considering their options in the future,” Bradby said. “I don’t ask what their plans are. They keep that pretty close to their chest and understandably so. I don’t think it’s a done deal, that would be my impression. I think there’s a lot of talking to be done, there are a million possibilities, they could go to Canada.”