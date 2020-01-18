Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan: A Timeline of Their Relationship

January 2020

The queen announced in a statement on January 18, 2020, that she and the couple had come to an agreement about their new roles, which will see Harry and Meghan lose their His Royal Highness and Her Royal Highness titles and completely step down as working members of the royal family. “Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family,” the monarch said. “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved members of the family. I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life.”

Harry’s grandmother added that she was “particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family” and hoped that the agreement would allow them “to start building a happy and peaceful new life.” Buckingham Palace stared in a statement that Harry and Meghan have said they wish to repay the Sovereign Grant money that was spent on refurbishing Frogmore Cottage at the queen’s Windsor estate, which will remain their U.K. home. Harper’s Bazaar‘s royal correspondent Omid Scobie reported that Harry’s father, Prince Charles, will continue to finance the couple through his Duchy of Cornwall estate. The couple’s transition period will be complete in spring 2020.