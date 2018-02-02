Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan: A Timeline of Their Relationship

June 2018

Harry and Meghan were ready to start a family sooner than later. “Having children is definitely a priority,” a source close to Meghan told Us at the time. “She and Harry want to start a family right away — and she’ll start trying as soon as she can.” A second royal insider dished, “Harry and Meghan won’t rush into anything. They have a lot on their plate right now. But they both think that when the moment feels right, that will be the time to go for it. They’ll make fantastic parents.”