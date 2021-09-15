June 2021

The couple welcomed their second child, a girl named Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. “On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili,” the pair said in a statement posted to their Archewell website on June 6. “She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.” They added that her first name was chosen to honor her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, whose family nickname is Lilibet, while her middle name was given in tribute to Harry’s mother, Princess Diana.