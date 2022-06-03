June 2022

The couple traveled to the U.K. for the queen’s Platinum Jubilee — which celebrated her historic 70 years as monarch. The prince and the Bench author kicked off the events by watching the annual Trooping of Colour parade from the Major General’s Office in London, with a source exclusively telling Us that the pair “wouldn’t have missed it for the world.”

The duke and duchess, who enjoyed the day with son Archie and daughter Lilibet, could be seen playfully “shushing” the other great-grandchildren throughout the ceremony.