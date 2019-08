May 2018

It’s official! The newly appointed Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot on May 19 at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in England. Thousands of onlookers took to the streets of Windsor to celebrate the happy couple, who exchanged vows in front of 600 invitees. Harry and Meghan continued the festivities at a luncheon hosted by the queen followed by an intimate evening reception at Frogmore House with 200 guests.