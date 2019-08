May 2018

Harry and Meghan’s first official wedding portraits (taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski) were released on May 21, two days after they tied the knot. “The duke and duchess would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations of their wedding,” read a statement from Kensington Palace. “They feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and those who watched on television across the U.K., Commonwealth and around the world.”