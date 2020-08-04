Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: A Timeline of Their Relationship

May 2020

After making the move from Canada to Los Angeles, Harry and Meghan celebrated their second wedding anniversary in the U.S. on May 19, 2020.

“Meghan designed Harry’s card, and handwrote a beautiful, sentimental message inside expressing her love for him,” a source told Us about their 2nd wedding anniversary. “Harry surprised Meghan with a huge, stunning bouquet of roses and a ring, which she loves.”

The source added: “The most important thing to them was that they got to enjoy each other’s company without any interruption from the outside world.”