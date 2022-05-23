May 2022

The twosome marked four years of marriage on May 19. Earlier that month, the couple’s spokesperson confirmed that they are set to attend The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June with Archie and Lili. Buckingham Palace, meanwhile, made it clear that Harry and Meghan will not join the queen on the balcony at the Trooping the Colour parade as the special moment “will be limited to Her Majesty and those members of the Royal Family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the Queen.”