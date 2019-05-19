Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan: A Timeline of Their Relationship

November 2018

Kensington Palace announced at the end of November that Meghan and Harry would be moving from their home at Nottingham Cottage in London to the two-story Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, England, as they prepare for the arrival of their first child. An insider told Us that the royal pair would be moved in “shortly after the holidays,” adding, “There are 10 bedrooms, and the cottage does need some updating and renovations. It’s much bigger than Nottingham cottage, which only had two bedrooms and was very tight.”