Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan: A Timeline of Their Relationship

November 2019

Meghan and Harry commemorated the second anniversary of their engagement announcement in November 2019 via Instagram.

“On this day, two years ago: 27th of November 2017, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced the news of their engagement,” the couple wrote alongside throwback photos from the last two years. “Later becoming Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex! They have since celebrated their wedding anniversary and welcomed their son, Archie, into the world ❤️”