November 2020

Meghan revealed in an op-ed for The New York Times in November 2020 that she suffered a miscarriage that July. “I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second,” she wrote, noting that “watching my husband’s heart break as he tried to hold the shattered pieces of mine, I realized that the only way to begin to heal is to first ask, ‘Are you OK?’”