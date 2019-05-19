Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan: A Timeline of Their Relationship

October 2018

It’s official! Kensington Palace confirmed on October 15 that the couple were expecting their first child together. “Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” the statement read. “Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.” The news came just days after the former actress covered up her baby bump with a coat as they attended Princess Eugenie‘s wedding.