September 2022

Meghan looked back on the early days of her romance with Harry during an episode of her “Archetypes” podcast, claiming the public’s response to their engagement felt “stereotyped” and outdated. “When I started dating my husband and we became engaged, everyone was like, ‘Oh, my God, you’re so lucky he chose you!'” she recalled. “At a certain point, after you hear it a million times over, you’re like, ‘I chose him, too.’ … I have a partner who was countering that narrative for me and going, ‘They’ve got it all wrong. I’m the lucky one because you chose me.'”