September 2017

Meghan broke her silence about her romance with Harry in her cover story for Vanity Fair. “We’re a couple. We’re in love,” she gushed to the magazine. “I’m sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time. This is for us. It’s part of what makes it so special, that it’s just ours. But we’re happy. Personally, I love a great love story.”