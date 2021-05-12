Archie’s Birthday Donations

The couple celebrated their son’s 2nd birthday in May 2021 by asking anyone who was willing to make a donation in his honor toward healthcare in underserved communities. “We have been deeply touched over the past two years to feel the warmth and support for our family in honor of Archie’s birthday,” they wrote in a statement via their Archewell website. “Many of you donate to charities on his behalf and mark the occasion by giving back or doing an act of service — all through the goodness of your hearts. You raise funds for those who need it the most and continue to do so organically and selflessly. We remain incredibly grateful. … We are inviting you to contribute whatever you can — if you have the means to do so — to bring vaccines to families in the world’s most vulnerable places.”