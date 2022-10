Inspiring Women

The Archewell Foundation announced in October 2022 that it would be teaming up with the VING Project to give $1 million in grants to women inspiring the younger generation.

The partnership was inspired by Markle’s “Archetypes” podcast and asks anyone between the ages of 14 and 18 to nominate a woman who serves as a role model to them by meeting their goals despite adversity.

Those chosen will receive a $1000 grant to the nominee of their choice.