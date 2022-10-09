Cancel OK
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Charitable Work Throughout the Years

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Show Support for Working Moms, Implore Businesses to Provide Childcare
Marshall Plan for Moms

Archewell joined the National Business Coalition for Child Care, organized by Marshall Plan For Moms, in May 2022. 

“Families everywhere, and especially working moms, are asked to shoulder so much,” the Duchess of Sussex said in a press release at the time. “This has only been heightened by the pandemic, with increased caregiving responsibilities, rising prices, and economic uncertainty. As it’s been said many times, it takes a village to raise a child. Today, we’re sending a message that childcare isn’t just a community imperative — it’s a business imperative. Creating a stronger workforce starts with meeting the needs of families.”

