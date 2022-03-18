Top 5

Stories

Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Charitable Work Throughout the Years

By
Harry Meghan Charity
 Earl Gibson III/Shutterstock
16
14 / 16
podcast

NAACP

In February 2022, the couple announced Archewell’s partnership with the NAACP on a new award that will recognize people working to advance the cause of civil rights. Called the NAACP-Archewell Digital Civil Rights Award, the first prize went to Dr. Safiya Noble, an internet studies scholar and a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles. Recipients of the award receive a $100,000 stipend to be used at their discretion to further their work or continue expanding their expertise in their field.

Back to top