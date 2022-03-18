Supporting Ukraine

It was revealed in March 2022 that Harry and Meghan donated to help those affected amid the Russian invasion. According to royal expert Omid Scobie, the pair donated to “organizations supporting the people of Ukraine” such as HIAS and The HALO Trust via Archewell. They also are supporting domestic media such as The Kyiv Independent, which is supported through Are We Europe.

One month earlier, the couple issued a statement via their Archewell website about the invasion.

“We stand with the people of Ukraine,” the joint statement read. “Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and all of us at Archewell stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same.”