World Central Kitchen

Months after it was announced that Archewell would be working with World Central Kitchen to build four Community Relief Centers in the Caribbean, the first center was completed in February 2021. The effort was first announced in December 2020 — three years after the area was hit by Hurricanes Maria and Irma in 2017.

“The kitchen equipment — including refrigerators and freezers that can work entirely off the electrical grid using solar power — is now installed and ready for the school’s staff to cook for students and the community, and we will be launching a culinary training program later in the year. These trainings, based on Sink to Stove and our upcoming Chef Relief Training program, will equip chefs in the skills necessary to cook for the community and even feed large numbers of people in an emergency. From this Community Relief Center, we anticipate being able to prepare thousands of meals per day in the direct aftermath of any future storm.”