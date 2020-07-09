Charity Work

The couple held hands as they delivered food to those in need in the Los Angeles area in April 2020. “In honor of the Easter holiday, the Duke and Duchess spent Sunday morning volunteering with Project Angel Food by delivering meals to our clients,” the organization said in a statement at the time. “And on Wednesday they quietly continued delivering meals to relieve our overworked drivers. It was their way to thank our volunteers, chefs, and staff who have been working tirelessly since the COVID-19 crisis began.”