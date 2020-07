Harry’s Guilt

Us exclusively revealed in April 2020 that Harry was “overwhelmed with feelings of guilt for not being closer to home” during the pandemic. The prince felt “beyond helpless, being over 5,000 miles away” while his father, Prince Charles, battled COVID-19, according to a source. Though Harry “tries to keep in regular contact with the queen and Charles,” their calls are “few and far between” due to the time difference.