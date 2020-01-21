Royals

Prince Harry Arrives in Canada to Begin a New Chapter With Meghan Markle and Son Archie

By
Prince-Harry-Arrives-in-Canada-to-Begin-a-New-Chapter-With-Meghan-Markle-and-Son-Archie
 Mirrorpix / MEGA
4
1 / 4

A Royal Welcome

Security guards escorted the duke to a waiting SUV.

Back to top