On Asking for Help

When Harry was dealing with the loss of his mom, he “just decided not to talk about it” because no one else was either. “If your parents don’t want to talk about it and your friends can’t remind you about it, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t say, ‘Hang on a second, I may be the product of my upbringing,'” he said. “If people said, ‘How are you?’ I’d be like, ‘Fine.’ Never happy. Never sad, just fine. Fine was the easy answer.”

When he finally got up the courage to open up about “all of the emotions that I’ve suppressed for so many years,” he “saw all sorts of people,” from general practitioners to therapists. “That was the start of a learning journey for me,” he said. “I became aware that I’d been living in a bubble, within this family, within this institution, I was, sort of, almost trapped in a thought process or a mindset.”

Working on his inner battles took time, and when Meghan started to struggle with her own mental health in 2019, he wanted to turn to his family for help. “Every single ask, request, warning, whatever it is just got met with total silence, total neglect,” he claimed. “We spent four years trying to make it work. We did everything that we possibly could to stay there and carry on doing the role and doing the job. But Meghan was struggling. … We chose to put our mental health first. That’s what we’re doing. And that’s what we will continue to do.”