On Drinking to ‘Mask’ His Pain

Harry has often spoken about how losing his mother at a young age impacted his mental health — but never so candidly. Walking behind Diana’s coffin in 1997 was an out-of-body experience for the royal, who was startled by the strong response from the public. “[I was] doing what was expected of me, showing one-tenth of the emotion that everybody else was showing,” he recalled. “This is my mum. You never even met her.”

Coping with the major loss threw him for a loop and he felt “all over the place mentally,” battling panic attacks, “severe anxiety” and more. “From 28 to probably 32 was a nightmare time in my life,” he said. “I was willing to drink. I was willing to take drugs. I was willing to try and do the things that made me feel less like I was feeling. But I slowly became aware that, OK, I wasn’t drinking Monday to Friday, but I would probably drink a week’s worth in one day on a Friday or a Saturday night. And I would find myself drinking not because I was enjoying it, but because I was trying to mask something.”

He continued: “Towards my late 20s, I was starting to ask questions of should I really be here? And that was when I suddenly started going, ‘You can’t keep hiding from this.’ Family members have said, ‘Just play the game and your life will be easier.’ But I’ve got a hell of a lot of my mum in me. I feel as though I’m outside of the system, but I’m still stuck there.”