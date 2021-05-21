On History ‘Repeating Itself’

One of the U.K. native’s biggest fears is “history repeating itself” when it comes to comparing his mother’s experience with his wife’s. “One of the feelings that come up is helplessness. Being too young, being a guy too young to be able to help a woman, in this case, your mother. And that happened every single day until the day she died,” he explained, acknowledging that “there was no justice at all” after Diana’s death.

Harry noticed Meghan being treated in a similar way by the British press ahead of the pair’s royal step back. “It makes me angry and takes me back to what happened to my mom and what I experienced as a kid,” he recalled. “My biggest regret is not making more of a stance earlier on in my relationship with my wife and calling out the racism when I did. History was repeating itself. … It’s incredibly triggering to potentially lose another woman in my life, but the list is growing. And it all comes back to the same people, the same business model, the same industry.”