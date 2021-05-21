On How Meghan Inspires Him

Harry struggled privately with his mental health for years and it was ” only when a couple of people close to [him]” encouraged him to talk it out that he chose to begin therapy. Whether she knew it or not, Meghan was one of the main inspirations for Harry to start healing.

“It was meeting and being with Meghan, I knew that if I didn’t do therapy and fix myself, that I was going to lose this woman who I could see spending the rest of my life with,” he said. “There was a lot of learning right at the beginning of our relationship. She was shocked to be coming backstage of the institution of the British royal family.”

The California native eventually became more direct in pushing Harry to try therapy, telling him, “I think you need to see someone,” during an argument they once had. “In that argument, not knowing about it, I reverted back to 12-year-old Harry,” he added. “The moment I started therapy and probably within my second session, my therapist turned around to me, and said, ‘That sounds like you are reverting to 12-year-old Harry.’ I felt somewhat ashamed and defensive. … That was the start of a learning journey for me. I became aware that I’d been living in a bubble, within this family, within this institution, I was sort of almost trapped in a thought process or a mindset.”