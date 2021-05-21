On Meghan Bullying Claims

Ahead of their March CBS sit-down, Harry and Meghan hoped to show a “real” and “authentic” side of themselves with the public, “despite [their] unique privileged position.” But the moment was tarnished when reports of the retired actress’ alleged bullying and mistreatment during her time as a senior royal made headlines.

“I was woken up in the middle of the night to her crying in her pillow because she doesn’t want to wake me up, because I’m already carrying too much,” Harry remembered of learning the news. “That’s heartbreaking. I held her, we talked, she cried, and she cried and she cried.”

Though he still believes the media is “desperately trying to control the narrative” about him and Meghan, he’s hopeful that the tell-all interview made a small difference. “I like to think that we were able to speak truth, in the most compassionate way possible. Therefore, leaving an opening for reconciliation and healing,” he said in episode 4.