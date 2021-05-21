On Meghan’s Suicidal Thoughts

The actress, 39, struggled with intrusive thoughts during her first pregnancy in 2019, as previously revealed in the pair’s March CBS interview. “The thing that stopped her from seeing it through was how unfair it would be on me after everything that had happened to my mum and to now be put in a position of losing another woman in my life, with a baby inside of her, our baby,” Harry recalled in the AppleTV+ series. “The scariest thing for her was her clarity of thought. She hadn’t lost it. She wasn’t crazy. She wasn’t self-medicating, be it through pills or through alcohol. She was absolutely sober. She was completely sane. Yet in the quiet of night, these thoughts woke her up.”

The duke admitted he felt “somewhat ashamed” of how he responded to his wife’s crisis. “Of course, because of the system that we were in and the responsibilities and the duties that we had, we had a quick cuddle, and then we had to get changed and had to jump in a convoy with a police escort and drive to the Royal Albert Hall for a charity event and then step out into a wall of cameras and pretend as though everything’s OK. There wasn’t an option to say, ‘You know what? Tonight we’re not going to go.'”

Harry was “sorry” to put Meghan in such a public situation when she was struggling and felt “angry” with himself that he couldn’t do more to help. “We’re stuck in this situation. I was ashamed that it got this bad. I was ashamed to go to my family,” he said. “Because to be honest with you, like a lot of other people my age could probably relate to, I know that I’m not gonna get from my family what I need.”