On Therapy

The royal couple decided to step down from their senior duties within the palace as a way to protect not only themselves but also their growing family.

“I then had a son, who I would far rather be solely focused on, rather than every time I look in his eyes wondering whether my wife is going to end up like my mother and I’m going to have to look after him myself,” Harry recalled. “That was one of the biggest reasons to leave, feeling trapped, and feeling controlled through fear. Both by the media and by the system itself, which never encouraged the talking about this kind of trauma. Certainly, now I will never be bullied into silence.”

Now, Harry hopes he and Meghan are “breaking the cycle” when it comes to Archie, now 2 — and their future daughter. “My father used to say to me, when I was younger, he used to say to both [Prince] William and I, ‘Well, it was like that for me. So it’s going to be like that for you.’ That doesn’t make sense,” he added. “Just because you suffered it doesn’t mean that your kids have to suffer.”