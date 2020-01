Taxpayer Implications

“The contribution from UK taxpayers towards the full overhead of the British Monarchy is equivalent to approximately £1 per head per year,” the website explained. “The British Royal Family generates an estimated £1.8 billion a year in tourism revenues for The United Kingdom.” Furthermore, “public funding has never been used, nor would it ever be used for private expenditure by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who also do not receive any tax privileges.”