Why They Really Moved

The website clarified why Meghan and Harry moved to Frogmore Cottage before Archie’s arrival, noting that their previous home at Nottingham Cottage “could not accommodate their growing family.” Apartment 1 in Kensington Palace — near Prince William and Duchess Kate — would have cost double the price to renovate too.

The refurbishment work was funded by the Sovereign Grant, whereas fixtures, furnishings and other personal touches were paid for privately by the duke and duchess.